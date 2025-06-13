We've found these evactive pictures showing what Derbyshire life was like back in the 1980s

From royal visits to carnival and sporting event, these photos show people and places across Derbyshire, from Chesterfield, Staveley and Codnor to the Peak District.

1 . Retro Derbyshire Blue Peter's Simon Groom and Goldie at the opening of Heanor Victorian Market in the 1980s. Photo: Eric Gregory Photo Sales

3 . Retro Derbyshire A train enthusiast taking pictures of the shunting engines at the Barrow Hill Round House open day, 1981 Photo: Sheffield Star Photo Sales