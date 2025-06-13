We've found these evactive pictures showing what Derbyshire life was like back in the 1980s

By Brian Eyre
Published 13th Jun 2025, 11:46 BST
The eighties was a decade of huge change right across the world and things were very different here in Derbyshire 40 years ago – as these photos show.

From royal visits to carnival and sporting event, these photos show people and places across Derbyshire, from Chesterfield, Staveley and Codnor to the Peak District.

See who you can spot in our gallery of great photos from yesteryear.

There are even more pictures from yesteryear on the dedicated section of our website: www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/retro

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times, and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Derbyshire Times as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

Blue Peter's Simon Groom and Goldie at the opening of Heanor Victorian Market in the 1980s.

1. Retro Derbyshire

Blue Peter's Simon Groom and Goldie at the opening of Heanor Victorian Market in the 1980s. Photo: Eric Gregory

Photo Sales
Langley Mill boat rally, 1985.

2. Retro Derbyshire

Langley Mill boat rally, 1985. Photo: Eric Gregory

Photo Sales
A train enthusiast taking pictures of the shunting engines at the Barrow Hill Round House open day, 1981

3. Retro Derbyshire

A train enthusiast taking pictures of the shunting engines at the Barrow Hill Round House open day, 1981 Photo: Sheffield Star

Photo Sales
Langley Mill carnival opening presentation July 1986.

4. Retro Derbyshire

Langley Mill carnival opening presentation July 1986. Photo: George Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldPeak DistrictDerbyshire Times
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice