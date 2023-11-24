News you can trust since 1855
Take a look at these fascinating pictures showing an unrecognisable Chesterfield from over the last 100 years

This retro gallery takes us back in time to see how some of Chesterfield’s streets looked many many years ago.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Nov 2023, 07:00 GMT

With the help of Chesterfield Library, we take a look at how High Street in Chesterfield looked in 1910, Chatsworth Road around 1910 and Factory Street in Brampton in 1967.

There is Foljambe Road in 1989 and Chesterfield's Great Central Station in the 1900's.

And there is, of course, plenty more.

You can view more cracking pictures from across Derbyshire in the 1970’s and 80’s, here.

Chesterfield's Great Central Station in the 1900's.

1. Great Central Station

Chesterfield's Great Central Station in the 1900's. Photo: Chesterfield Library\Seamon and

Factory Street residents in Brampton complain of noise from a factory opposite the Anchor Inn in September 1967.

2. Noise complaints

Factory Street residents in Brampton complain of noise from a factory opposite the Anchor Inn in September 1967. Photo: Derbyshire Times

The Whittington tram on Chatsworth Road around 1910.

3. Chatsworth Road

The Whittington tram on Chatsworth Road around 1910. Photo: Chesterfield Library\Nadin

The entrance to the 92 yard long Broomhouse tunnel on the Chesterfield - Sheffield Line before it has its lid blasted off.

4. Broomhouse Tunnel

The entrance to the 92 yard long Broomhouse tunnel on the Chesterfield - Sheffield Line before it has its lid blasted off. Photo: Sheffield Star

