Shayne pictured with his old Leyland Leopard school bus to his right and a Chesterfield Daimler Fleetline, pictured in 2007

Steam trains and double deckers - photos show how we used to get around in Derbyshire

From school buses and steam trains to sleigh rides and bike rides, we’ve had a look through the archive to bring you some great images of how we used to get around in Derbyshire.

By Phil Bramley
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 2:19 pm

1. Flying Scotsman

The Flying Scotsman steams through Chesterfield Station on its way to Derby workshops for a refit. The famous engine had been unloaded from a boat in Liverpool after being on display in America back in 1973

Photo: Colin Drury

2. All aboard!

Robert Parkinson (left) and Shayne Howarth, both of the Chesterfield 123 Bus Preservation Group with the 1987 Leyland Tiger bus they bought.

Photo: Submitted

3. Full steam ahead

This steam train was snapped in Darley Dale station in 2008

Photo: Marisa Cashill

4. Double Decker

A Chesterfield bus sets off on its route

Photo: Getty

