Here are memories to transport you back half a century – do you remember Sheffield five decades ago?

The funeral of The Duke of Windsor – formerly King Edward VIII – was held at Windsor Castle, the Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Jesus Christ Superstar made its West End debut, and Mastermind was broadcast on BBC 1 for the first time.

Singer Liam Gallagher and Olympic rower James Cracknell were born.

And the Queen’s cousin Prince William of Gloucester was killed in an air crash near Wolverhampton.

Want more Sheffield retro in the 1970s?

Click here for Sheffield in 1970

Click here for Sheffield in 1971

1. Hole In The Road Hole In The Road, Castle Square, May 1972 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

2. Fargate How much has Sheffield's Fargate changed since 1972? Photo: sheffield newspapers Photo Sales

3. Marching to the beat Sheffield Boys Brigade annual parade through Barkers Pool in October 1972 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

4. Taking you back to 1972 with these memories Taking you back to 1972 with these memories Photo: Nancy Fielder Photo Sales