Remarkable photos from urban explorer offer glimpse inside historic Chesterfield Hotel – just before demolition of iconic building finished

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 16th May 2025, 17:05 BST
An urban explorer took what may be the final photos of the Chesterfield Hotel before the building was demolished in 2022 – offering a glimpse inside the iconic venue.

The demolition of the Chesterfield Hotel began in May 2022, and while some sections of the building remained intact, an urban explorer visited the site to take what may be the final photographs of the historic venue.

These are 18 pictures taken by Lost Places & Forgotten Faces, giving Chesterfield residents a glimpse back into the hotel – which was finally torn down by September 2022.

1. The Chesterfield Hotel

The Chesterfield Hotel was demolished in 2022. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

2. Demolition work

Work to tear down the hotel was carried out over a number of months. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

3. 138 years of history

Formerly known as the Station Hotel, the site had been open since 1877. Before it closed in 2015, it was one of the town’s longest-running businesses. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

4. Derelict site

The condition of the site deteriorated after the closure of the hotel. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

