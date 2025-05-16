The demolition of the Chesterfield Hotel began in May 2022, and while some sections of the building remained intact, an urban explorer visited the site to take what may be the final photographs of the historic venue.
These are 18 pictures taken by Lost Places & Forgotten Faces, giving Chesterfield residents a glimpse back into the hotel – which was finally torn down by September 2022.
1. The Chesterfield Hotel
The Chesterfield Hotel was demolished in 2022. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
2. Demolition work
Work to tear down the hotel was carried out over a number of months. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
3. 138 years of history
Formerly known as the Station Hotel, the site had been open since 1877. Before it closed in 2015, it was one of the town’s longest-running businesses. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
4. Derelict site
The condition of the site deteriorated after the closure of the hotel. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces