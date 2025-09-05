Remarkable photos from urban explorer offer glimpse inside Chesterfield pub before the venue was torn down

The Telmere Lodge at Hasland is one of Chesterfield’s lost pubs, with the building being torn down to make way for houses on the site of the once-popular venue.
Lost Places & Forgotten Faces, an urban explorer, ventured inside the pub before it was demolished – and these 13 photos offer a glimpse back inside The Telmere Lodge.
1. The Telmere Lodge
The Telmere Lodge was a public house situated in Hasland. The pub originally opened in 1981, and before that it was a large house built for the manger of Grassmoor Colliery, which closed in 1950. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
2. The Telmere Lodge
In the 1990's, it was renamed the Winsick Arms and was run by the Owen family. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
3. The Telmere Lodge
In the early 2000s, the Winsick Arms closed for around five years, before the pub was reopened and renamed the Telmere Lodge (then just The Lodge as it was known in its latter years). Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
4. The Telmere Lodge
Sadly, even with an iconic Alice In Wonderland theme, the pub struggled financially, closing its doors permanently in 2017. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces