We have Preedy’s on Burlington in 1966, staff at Johnsons Ironmongers in the 1990’s and the old Marks and Spencers building on High Street from 1982.
There is a look at the shop on Chatsworth Road from many years ago and shops along Beetwell Street in 1977.
1. Preedy's
The old Preedy's shop on Burlington St in 1966. Photo: Sheffield Star
2. Marks and Spencers
How Marks and Spencers looked on the High Street in 1982. Photo: Derbyshire Times
3. J Boynton
The J Boynton shop on Chatsworth Road in 1991. Photo: Derbyshire Times
4. Beetwell Street shops
The businesses and shops on Beetwell Street in 1977. Photo: Chesterfield Library