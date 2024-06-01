Staff at Johnsons Ironmongers are pictured in 1994.Staff at Johnsons Ironmongers are pictured in 1994.
Open for business: 21 delightful pictures of Chesterfield's shops past and present and the hardworking people who ran them

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 1st Jun 2024, 12:42 BST
This retro gallery throws the spotlights on to shops – past and present – around Chesterfield.

We have Preedy’s on Burlington in 1966, staff at Johnsons Ironmongers in the 1990’s and the old Marks and Spencers building on High Street from 1982.

There is a look at the shop on Chatsworth Road from many years ago and shops along Beetwell Street in 1977.

The old Preedy's shop on Burlington St in 1966.

1. Preedy's

The old Preedy's shop on Burlington St in 1966. Photo: Sheffield Star

How Marks and Spencers looked on the High Street in 1982.

2. Marks and Spencers

How Marks and Spencers looked on the High Street in 1982. Photo: Derbyshire Times

The J Boynton shop on Chatsworth Road in 1991.

3. J Boynton

The J Boynton shop on Chatsworth Road in 1991. Photo: Derbyshire Times

The businesses and shops on Beetwell Street in 1977.

4. Beetwell Street shops

The businesses and shops on Beetwell Street in 1977. Photo: Chesterfield Library

