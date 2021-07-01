Retro Chesterfield medieval fun day

Great photos look back at Chesterfield's medieval market fun day through the years

Chesterfield’s medieval market has proved a great day out down the years.

By Brian Eyre
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 11:20 am

We’ve had a look back through our archives to bring you these shots from the event over four decades – spot anyone you know?This year’s medieval fun day will instead take place virtually, with talks and videos available throughout the day on the Chesterfield Museum Facebook page.

The event will start with a video that looks back at previous Medieval Fun Days and all the exciting acts over the years including the roaring dragon and the unforgettable court jester.

Maria Barnes, who is one of the museum’s collections officers will also give a short talk on some of our medieval objects, including the fascinating history of the builder’s wheel that was used to construct the Crooked Spire.

1. Medieval Market. Lads about Town

Medieval Market. Lads about Town, Simple Tom and Simple Tim annoying Selina and Pamela Clark with their mistletoe.

Photo: BWJ

2. Fancy gowns

Maisie Watson, 7, and Abbeygale Haslam, 8, enter in to the spirit of Chesterfield's Medieval fun day when they visited the market in their fancy gowns.

Photo: Anne Shelley

3. Sword play

Arthur Tomlinson, 8, shows off some nifty sword play with Nobby and Claire Starksfield from the Thomas Stanley's Retinue.

Photo: Anne Shelley

4. Wandering minstrels

Chesterfield Medieval Market - 23rd July 1985

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

