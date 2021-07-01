Great photos look back at Chesterfield's medieval market fun day through the years
Chesterfield’s medieval market has proved a great day out down the years.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 11:20 am
We’ve had a look back through our archives to bring you these shots from the event over four decades – spot anyone you know?This year’s medieval fun day will instead take place virtually, with talks and videos available throughout the day on the Chesterfield Museum Facebook page.
The event will start with a video that looks back at previous Medieval Fun Days and all the exciting acts over the years including the roaring dragon and the unforgettable court jester.
Maria Barnes, who is one of the museum’s collections officers will also give a short talk on some of our medieval objects, including the fascinating history of the builder’s wheel that was used to construct the Crooked Spire.
