Danesmoor sisters Marie Brierley and Kay Booker, originally from Pilsley, were first in the queue when Neil Anderson, publisher of the new Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Chesterfield – In Pictures was looking for people to re-enact the photos that appear on the cover of the book.

The sisters happily settled back into the pose they first struck in the famous photo-booth inside the town’s old Woolworths store more than 30 years earlier – although Kay’s cigarette was replaced with an electronic version for the retro recreation.

The ‘then and now’ shot has become a massive Facebook hit with more than 30,000 viewing it within hours of it being uploaded.

The Woolworths store on Burlington Street closed in 1999 and moved to the Vicar Lane shopping centre, with the old building demolished. The new store closed a few years later when the retailer collapsed amid huge debts.

The book is Neil’s follow-up to his 2013 local bestseller, Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Chesterfield, and is made up of photos of revellers and more from the era.

He said: “The response has been incredible. Hundreds of photos were sent in. There was such an amazing variety of places to go out in Chesterfield in the ‘80s and the book truly reflects this.

“There were so many local bands and vibrant club nights – the project has brought back some fantastic memories for me.”

Sisters Marie Brierley, left, and Kay Booker, recreate, right, their original Woolies photo booth picture.

Some 250 collector’s edition copies of the new book are now on sale from dirtystopouts.com, priced £19.95.

