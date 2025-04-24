Archive photos show what life was like growing up in Derbyshire in the eighties

By Brian Eyre
Published 24th Apr 2025, 11:25 BST
We take you on a nostalgic journey through these evocative retro photographs that capture the essence of life during the 1980s.

Take a trip down memory lane with these stunning photographs. With pictures from Amber Valley to the picturesque Peak District, North Derbyshire, and the historic town of Chesterfield, these images will transport you back to yesteryear.

From royal wedding parties and school events to changing town centres and sporting celebrations, we travel back in time to get a glimpse of whaat life was like in Derbyshire 40 years ago

Ripley Thistle Close Street party to celebrate Charles and Diana's wedding, July 1981.

1. Retro Derbyshire

Ripley Thistle Close Street party to celebrate Charles and Diana's wedding, July 1981. Photo: George Eyre

Photo Sales
Picture shows a view of Bakewell in 1987.

2. Retro Derbyshire

Picture shows a view of Bakewell in 1987. Photo: Star

Photo Sales
Picture shows building work on the Market place Chesterfield 1981

3. Retro Derbyshire

Picture shows building work on the Market place Chesterfield 1981 Photo: Star

Photo Sales
Princess Anne visits Bolsover Castle, October 1980.

4. Retro Derbyshire

Princess Anne visits Bolsover Castle, October 1980. Photo: Sheffield Star

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:North DerbyshireChesterfieldPeak District
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice