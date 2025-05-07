Barrow Hill Roundhouse will host a big party with a heady mix of brews from around the country and live music. The ticketed celebration starts at midday on Thursday, May 16 and rounds off at 6pm on Sunday, May 19, 2025.
To whet your appetite, here are some of our favourite Rail Ale photos from years gone by.
1. Rail Ale festival
Rail Ale visitors in years gone by. Photo: National World
2. Rail Ale festival
NE Derbyshire MP Natascha Engel was a guest at Rail Ale 2009 when she was welcomed by Mervyn Allcock, manager of the Roundhouse and Kim Beresford, left, a Chesterfield CAMRA member and an organiser of the festival. Photo: Submitted
3. Rail Ale festival
Volunteers manning the bars at Rail Ale 2019 kept customers happy and refreshed. Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Rail Ale festival
A resident engine provided a stunning backdrop for these friends having a drink at the 2019 festival. Photo: Jason Chadwick
