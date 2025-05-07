Ahead of Rail Ale festival's 25th birthday bash at Barrow Hill Roundhouse, here's a trip down memory lane in 18 photos

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 7th May 2025, 15:18 BST
Real ale drinkers will raise their glasses to celebrate the 25th birthday of a festival which is held in a unique Derbyshire location.

Barrow Hill Roundhouse will host a big party with a heady mix of brews from around the country and live music. The ticketed celebration starts at midday on Thursday, May 16 and rounds off at 6pm on Sunday, May 19, 2025.

To whet your appetite, here are some of our favourite Rail Ale photos from years gone by.

Rail Ale visitors in years gone by.

1. Rail Ale festival

Rail Ale visitors in years gone by. Photo: National World

NE Derbyshire MP Natascha Engel was a guest at Rail Ale 2009 when she was welcomed by Mervyn Allcock, manager of the Roundhouse and Kim Beresford, left, a Chesterfield CAMRA member and an organiser of the festival.

2. Rail Ale festival

NE Derbyshire MP Natascha Engel was a guest at Rail Ale 2009 when she was welcomed by Mervyn Allcock, manager of the Roundhouse and Kim Beresford, left, a Chesterfield CAMRA member and an organiser of the festival. Photo: Submitted

Volunteers manning the bars at Rail Ale 2019 kept customers happy and refreshed.

3. Rail Ale festival

Volunteers manning the bars at Rail Ale 2019 kept customers happy and refreshed. Photo: Jason Chadwick

A resident engine provided a stunning backdrop for these friends having a drink at the 2019 festival.

4. Rail Ale festival

A resident engine provided a stunning backdrop for these friends having a drink at the 2019 festival. Photo: Jason Chadwick

