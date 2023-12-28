News you can trust since 1855
A Policeman stopping traffic to show girl across road outside the Volunteer Inn and Turf Tavern, Holywell Street. C.1910

48 great pictures showing Chesterfield over the last 100 years

In our latest retro picture feature we bring you a fantastic selection of photos taken in and around Chesterfield, from Cavendish Street to New Square.
By Brian Eyre
Published 28th Dec 2023, 15:13 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 15:15 GMT

See if you recognise anyone or if anything has changed in these rare bygone pictures which have been taken from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, Chesterfield museum and our own archives.

High Street Chesterfield 1910.

1. Retro Chesterfield

High Street Chesterfield 1910. Photo: Chesterfield Library\CH Nadin

A view of Holywell Street, from Cavendish Street, early 20th century.

2. Retro Chesterfield

A view of Holywell Street, from Cavendish Street, early 20th century. Photo: Chesterfield Library

The fair-cattle market in 1910

3. Retro Chesterfield

The fair-cattle market in 1910 Photo: Chesterfield Museum

Chesterfield fire brigade pictured in 1901 with their horse-drawn engine

4. Retro Chesterfield

Chesterfield fire brigade pictured in 1901 with their horse-drawn engine Photo: Derbyshire Times

