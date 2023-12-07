46 great photos from Derbyshire school prom nights down the years

If school days are the best days of your life, then the best time at school is often prom night.

It is a night that will always live long in the memory, with the guys looking stylish in their suits and the girls beautiful in their dresses.

Here we take a look back at prom nights from schools around the area. Why not have a look and see if you can spot a young you or someone you know?

You can get plenty more retro content from across Derbyshire, here.

1 . Ripley academy prom held at Blackbrook house Belper. Abbey Hirst, Sophie Bain and Lorna Hitching. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Hasland Hall Girls from Hasland Hall head to prom. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Shirebrook Academy Shirebrook Academy prom night at Proact Stadium, Chesterfield. Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales

4 . Shirebrook Academy Girls from Shirebrook Academy prom night in 2019. Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales