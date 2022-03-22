Famous for bell-bottoms, platform shoes and the rise of disco – these great photos from the DT archives show just how much life has changed since the 70s.
35 fantastic retro photographs show what life was like in Chesterfield, the Peak District and across Derbyshire in the 1970s

By Julia Rodgerson
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 9:56 pm

It was also an era of cultural change, economic struggle and technological innovation. Many people in Derbyshire vividly remember the power cuts and strikes but also affectionate memories of the decade that taste forgot.

We’ve selected a range of retro images – from sports fans cheering on Chesterfield FC to children enjoying themselves at social clubs.

Look back at how street scenes have changed, a royal visit to Chesterfield and the impressive hairstyles and outfits of The Staveley Rockers Motor Cycle Club.

And do you remember when a certain screen legend – the man with the most famous blue eyes in movie history - made a visit to the Peak District?

1. Chesterfiled Road CC

Chesterfield Road Cricket Club pictured in 1970. Over the 1970s and 1980s, Chesterfield were a strong force in the Bassetlaw League but never won the Championship title, despite coming very close. The closest was in a 'final ball of the season' thriller against Bridon CC.

Photo: Chad

2. Chesterfield FC

Chesterfield FC pictured in 1970 with the Division 4 Trophy. Chesterfield won Division 4 on two occasions, -1970 and 1985.

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

3. Working Mens Club

Guests at Hasland Working Mens Club enjoying a few drinks on May 12 1977

Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

4. Youth club

Margaret Andrews leads a game of "follow my leader" at the Eagle Youth club, Newbold ,Chesterfield during a play scheme on August 9, 1971

Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

