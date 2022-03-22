It was also an era of cultural change, economic struggle and technological innovation. Many people in Derbyshire vividly remember the power cuts and strikes but also affectionate memories of the decade that taste forgot.

We’ve selected a range of retro images – from sports fans cheering on Chesterfield FC to children enjoying themselves at social clubs.

Look back at how street scenes have changed, a royal visit to Chesterfield and the impressive hairstyles and outfits of The Staveley Rockers Motor Cycle Club.

And do you remember when a certain screen legend – the man with the most famous blue eyes in movie history - made a visit to the Peak District?

1. Chesterfiled Road CC Chesterfield Road Cricket Club pictured in 1970. Over the 1970s and 1980s, Chesterfield were a strong force in the Bassetlaw League but never won the Championship title, despite coming very close. The closest was in a 'final ball of the season' thriller against Bridon CC.

2. Chesterfield FC Chesterfield FC pictured in 1970 with the Division 4 Trophy. Chesterfield won Division 4 on two occasions, -1970 and 1985.

3. Working Mens Club Guests at Hasland Working Mens Club enjoying a few drinks on May 12 1977

4. Youth club Margaret Andrews leads a game of "follow my leader" at the Eagle Youth club, Newbold ,Chesterfield during a play scheme on August 9, 1971