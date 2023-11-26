Andrew Pugh at Heights of Abraham cable car system in Matlock Bath in 1984.

35 cracking pictures showing the beauty of Derbyshire - including Matlock, Chesterfield, Ripley, Bakewell and Buxton - from the 1950's to the 1980's

Our latest retro gallery has nipped into our archives to show you what some of our area’s beauty spots looked like in the 1970’s and 80’s.