There’s always plenty to do around Derbyshire.

Indoor, outdoors, scenic or lively you won’t struggle for entertainment.

In our latest gallery we take a look at local folk out and about in Derbyshire over the years.

Pictures head back to the 1980s to the present day and cover community and sporting events, fundraising days and much more.

Get the latest retro content here.

1 . Swanwick Gala The Swanwick Gala in July 1989. Photo: Eric Gregory Photo Sales

2 . Save Heanor hospital People at the Save Heanor Hospital protest in May 1989. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

3 . Staveley Brownies Chesterfield Market Festival in 2012 featured a stall by Staveley Brownies. Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

4 . Brookfield community school Brooke Boulton and Erica Haywood enjoy a drink at Brookfield Community School during a prom night. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales