News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Chesterfield Market Festival in 2012 featured a stall by Staveley Brownies.Chesterfield Market Festival in 2012 featured a stall by Staveley Brownies.
Chesterfield Market Festival in 2012 featured a stall by Staveley Brownies.

33 cracking pictures of local folk enjoying being out and about in Derbyshire from the 1980s to the present day, including Chesterfield, Matlock, Ilkeston, Heanor, Butterley and Swanwick

There’s always plenty to do around Derbyshire.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Jan 2024, 11:23 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 12:41 GMT

Indoor, outdoors, scenic or lively you won’t struggle for entertainment.

In our latest gallery we take a look at local folk out and about in Derbyshire over the years.

Pictures head back to the 1980s to the present day and cover community and sporting events, fundraising days and much more.

Get the latest retro content here.

The Swanwick Gala in July 1989.

1. Swanwick Gala

The Swanwick Gala in July 1989. Photo: Eric Gregory

Photo Sales
People at the Save Heanor Hospital protest in May 1989.

2. Save Heanor hospital

People at the Save Heanor Hospital protest in May 1989. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Photo Sales
Chesterfield Market Festival in 2012 featured a stall by Staveley Brownies.

3. Staveley Brownies

Chesterfield Market Festival in 2012 featured a stall by Staveley Brownies. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
Brooke Boulton and Erica Haywood enjoy a drink at Brookfield Community School during a prom night.

4. Brookfield community school

Brooke Boulton and Erica Haywood enjoy a drink at Brookfield Community School during a prom night. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireMatlockIlkestonHeanorChesterfield