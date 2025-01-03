Chesterfield Brockwell's Recption class 2.placeholder image
27 heart-warming pictures show Chesterfield's youngsters enjoying a memorable day at school - including Spire Infants, Duckmanton Primary School, Gilbert Heathcote, Brockwell Infants and St Mary's RC

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 09:17 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2025, 10:16 BST
The first day at school is one of mixed emotions for all concerned.

It’s a day of pride, perhaps tinged with a bit of sadness, for parents.

For the kids themselves it’s a journey into the unknown, perhaps scary, perhaps exciting . . . but whatever the case it’s a day we will all remember.

Here take a look back at 2013 and 2015 and some of the kids who started their journey in education.

Take a look at see who you know.

Chesterfield Brockwell Infants's Reception class.

1. Brockwell Infants

Chesterfield Brockwell Infants's Reception class. Photo: Eric Gregory

Teacher Tina Barnes with childreen from Gilbert Heathcote's Reception class 2.

2. Gilbert Heathcote Reception class 2

Teacher Tina Barnes with childreen from Gilbert Heathcote's Reception class 2. Photo: Eric Gregory

Gilbert Heathcote's Reception class 1.

3. Gilbert Heathcote.Reception class 1

Gilbert Heathcote's Reception class 1. Photo: Eric Gregory

Catherine Wilkinson, teacher, Kelly-Ann Thring teaching assistant and pupils from Highfield Hall's Reception class 2.

4. Highfield Hall

Catherine Wilkinson, teacher, Kelly-Ann Thring teaching assistant and pupils from Highfield Hall's Reception class 2. Photo: Eric Gregory

