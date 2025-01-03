It’s a day of pride, perhaps tinged with a bit of sadness, for parents.

For the kids themselves it’s a journey into the unknown, perhaps scary, perhaps exciting . . . but whatever the case it’s a day we will all remember.

Here take a look back at 2013 and 2015 and some of the kids who started their journey in education.

Take a look at see who you know.

You can get more retro content from around Derbyshire here.

2 . Gilbert Heathcote Reception class 2 Teacher Tina Barnes with childreen from Gilbert Heathcote's Reception class 2. Photo: Eric Gregory Photo Sales

3 . Gilbert Heathcote.Reception class 1 Gilbert Heathcote's Reception class 1. Photo: Eric Gregory Photo Sales

4 . Highfield Hall Catherine Wilkinson, teacher, Kelly-Ann Thring teaching assistant and pupils from Highfield Hall's Reception class 2. Photo: Eric Gregory Photo Sales