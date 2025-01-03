Chesterfield Brockwell's Recption class 2.Chesterfield Brockwell's Recption class 2.
Chesterfield Brockwell's Recption class 2.

27 heart-warming pictures of Chesterfield's youngsters enjoying their first day at school back in 2013 and 2015, including Spire Infants, Duckmanton Primary School, Gilbert Heathcote, Brockwell Infants and St Mary's RC

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 09:17 GMT
The first day at school is one of mixed emotions for all concerned.

It’s a day of pride, perhaps tinged with a bit of sadness, for parents.

For the kids themselves it’s a journey into the unknown, perhaps scary, perhaps exciting . . . but whatever the case it’s a day we will all remember.

Here take a look back at 2013 and 2015 and some of the kids who started their journey in education.

Take a look at see who you know.

You can get more retro content from around Derbyshire here.

Chesterfield Brockwell Infants's Reception class.

1. Brockwell Infants

Chesterfield Brockwell Infants's Reception class. Photo: Eric Gregory

Photo Sales
Teacher Tina Barnes with childreen from Gilbert Heathcote's Reception class 2.

2. Gilbert Heathcote Reception class 2

Teacher Tina Barnes with childreen from Gilbert Heathcote's Reception class 2. Photo: Eric Gregory

Photo Sales
Gilbert Heathcote's Reception class 1.

3. Gilbert Heathcote.Reception class 1

Gilbert Heathcote's Reception class 1. Photo: Eric Gregory

Photo Sales
Catherine Wilkinson, teacher, Kelly-Ann Thring teaching assistant and pupils from Highfield Hall's Reception class 2.

4. Highfield Hall

Catherine Wilkinson, teacher, Kelly-Ann Thring teaching assistant and pupils from Highfield Hall's Reception class 2. Photo: Eric Gregory

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice