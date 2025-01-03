27 heart-warming pictures of Chesterfield's youngsters enjoying their first day at school back in 2013 and 2015, including Spire Infants, Duckmanton Primary School, Gilbert Heathcote, Brockwell Infants and St Mary's RC

It’s a day of pride, perhaps tinged with a bit of sadness, for parents.
For the kids themselves it’s a journey into the unknown, perhaps scary, perhaps exciting . . . but whatever the case it’s a day we will all remember.
Here take a look back at 2013 and 2015 and some of the kids who started their journey in education.
Take a look at see who you know.
1. Brockwell Infants
Chesterfield Brockwell Infants's Reception class. Photo: Eric Gregory
2. Gilbert Heathcote Reception class 2
Teacher Tina Barnes with childreen from Gilbert Heathcote's Reception class 2. Photo: Eric Gregory
3. Gilbert Heathcote.Reception class 1
Gilbert Heathcote's Reception class 1. Photo: Eric Gregory
4. Highfield Hall
Catherine Wilkinson, teacher, Kelly-Ann Thring teaching assistant and pupils from Highfield Hall's Reception class 2. Photo: Eric Gregory
