Lost Places & Forgotten Faces explored the old brickworks.Lost Places & Forgotten Faces explored the old brickworks.
Lost Places & Forgotten Faces explored the old brickworks.

18 remarkable photos from urban explorer show remains of abandoned Chesterfield works with 70 years of history

An urban explorer has revealed a series of pictures that show what a derelict Chesterfield industrial works looks like today.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Jun 2023, 07:17 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 07:18 BST

Many Chesterfield residents will remember the Phoenix Brick Company site at Barrow Hill – which operated for more than 70 years before being permanently closed in 2012.

Urban explorer Lost Places & Forgotten Faces recently ventured into the site – and these are 15 photos showing what remains of the old works.

The works first opened in the 1930s on the site of the former Campbell Colliery - and was originally named the Campbell Brickworks.

1. Years of history

The works first opened in the 1930s on the site of the former Campbell Colliery - and was originally named the Campbell Brickworks. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

The site was first operated by the Staveley Coal and Iron Company.

2. Staveley Coal and Iron Company

The site was first operated by the Staveley Coal and Iron Company. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Parts of the site have remained untouched for years - with this photo capturing a petty cash voucher for rat poison from 1998.

3. Untouched remnants

Parts of the site have remained untouched for years - with this photo capturing a petty cash voucher for rat poison from 1998. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

When operations were at their peak, the brickworks was thought to have produced around 10 million bricks every year.

4. Millions of bricks produced each year

When operations were at their peak, the brickworks was thought to have produced around 10 million bricks every year. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

