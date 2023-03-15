News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
-18 minutes ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
3 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

100 years of life in Chesterfield is captured in 10 amazing photos

Trams rattling along the streets and adverts for horses and carriages – life in Chesterfield more than 100 years ago was very different to nowadays.

By Gay Bolton
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:46 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:46 GMT

Shops were on the corner of many residential streets and in one area of Chesterfield large families were living in insanitary houses that were later demolished to make way for new roads.

Take a journey back in time by looking at these photos stretching from the 1890s to 1985.

This business was on the corner of Cavendish Street and Holywell Street. Above the post office sign is a board for Glossop's Livery Store advertising horses and carriages.

1. 1890s

This business was on the corner of Cavendish Street and Holywell Street. Above the post office sign is a board for Glossop's Livery Store advertising horses and carriages. Photo: Picture The Past/Seaman

Photo Sales
The Sunday School procession from New Square to Park Road in 1900 attracted more than 2,000 pupils from ten schools and was described as one of the largest Whit Monday gatherings ever held.

2. 1900

The Sunday School procession from New Square to Park Road in 1900 attracted more than 2,000 pupils from ten schools and was described as one of the largest Whit Monday gatherings ever held. Photo: Picture The Past/CH Nadin

Photo Sales
Chesterfield Corporation tram heading down Sheffield Road at Stonegravels. Lockoford Lane goes off to the right in front of terraced houses. The pair of cottages in the background are at the junction of Dark Lane which later became Peveril Road. The terraced houses on the horizon are on Nelson Street. Trams were replaced by trolley buses in 1972 and motor buses came along 11 years later.

3. 1905

Chesterfield Corporation tram heading down Sheffield Road at Stonegravels. Lockoford Lane goes off to the right in front of terraced houses. The pair of cottages in the background are at the junction of Dark Lane which later became Peveril Road. The terraced houses on the horizon are on Nelson Street. Trams were replaced by trolley buses in 1972 and motor buses came along 11 years later. Photo: Picture The Past/Chesterfield Photographic Society

Photo Sales
Browns Yard was in an area known as Dog Kennels between Wheeldon Lane and the Silk Mill. Many of the houses were demolished in 1912 when Markham Road was built and the remaining ones were knocked down two years later when Tontine Road was constructed.

4. 1907

Browns Yard was in an area known as Dog Kennels between Wheeldon Lane and the Silk Mill. Many of the houses were demolished in 1912 when Markham Road was built and the remaining ones were knocked down two years later when Tontine Road was constructed. Photo: Picture The Past/Chesterfield Photographic Society

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Chesterfield