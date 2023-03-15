Trams rattling along the streets and adverts for horses and carriages – life in Chesterfield more than 100 years ago was very different to nowadays.
Shops were on the corner of many residential streets and in one area of Chesterfield large families were living in insanitary houses that were later demolished to make way for new roads.
Take a journey back in time by looking at these photos stretching from the 1890s to 1985.
1. 1890s
This business was on the corner of Cavendish Street and Holywell Street. Above the post office sign is a board for Glossop's Livery Store advertising horses and carriages. Photo: Picture The Past/Seaman
2. 1900
The Sunday School procession from New Square to Park Road in 1900 attracted more than 2,000 pupils from ten schools and was described as one of the largest Whit Monday gatherings ever held. Photo: Picture The Past/CH Nadin
3. 1905
Chesterfield Corporation tram heading down Sheffield Road at Stonegravels. Lockoford Lane goes off to the right in front of terraced houses. The pair of cottages in the background are at the junction of Dark Lane which later became Peveril Road. The terraced houses on the horizon are on Nelson Street. Trams were replaced by trolley buses in 1972 and motor buses came along 11 years later. Photo: Picture The Past/Chesterfield Photographic Society
4. 1907
Browns Yard was in an area known as Dog Kennels between Wheeldon Lane and the Silk Mill. Many of the houses were demolished in 1912 when Markham Road was built and the remaining ones were knocked down two years later when Tontine Road was constructed. Photo: Picture The Past/Chesterfield Photographic Society