3 . 1905

Chesterfield Corporation tram heading down Sheffield Road at Stonegravels. Lockoford Lane goes off to the right in front of terraced houses. The pair of cottages in the background are at the junction of Dark Lane which later became Peveril Road. The terraced houses on the horizon are on Nelson Street. Trams were replaced by trolley buses in 1972 and motor buses came along 11 years later. Photo: Picture The Past/Chesterfield Photographic Society