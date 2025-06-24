These photos show transformation of Grade II listed building in Derbyshire town centre that was failing into disrepair

Once a major focal point in the centre of Heanor, the Grade II listed former Grammar School building had been derelict since 2015. Now it has been restored and repurposed as a mixed-use development, delivering high-quality business space, adaptable community facilities and a revitalised hall – enabling a wide range of business, social and cultural uses.

The project was commissioned by Amber Valley Borough Council, supported by the Future High Streets Fund, with the aim of reactivating Heanor’s town centre and securing the long-term future of a key heritage asset.

Leading the design and conservation, GSSArchitecture were appointed as lead consultant, architect and principal designer by the Council, and later in the project, GSS were additionally appointed as contract administrator to help lead the construction alongside the main contractors, A&S Enterprises Ltd.

The project involved the removal of poor-quality modern extensions to reveal the heritage fabric. Strategic extensions were added to provide new entry points, together with stair and plant space. The new plants, together with internal insulation, have contributed to the decarbonisation of the building, which is now fully electric to ensure the longevity and resilience of the building.

Key conservation works included the restoration of the iconic cupola, which was painstakingly repaired and re-clad in copper using traditional metalworking techniques. Similarly, the degraded historic ceiling of the main hall was fully replaced, reinstating its former grandeur as a focal point for community gatherings and business use.

1 . Heritage building restored GSS have worked closely with the wider design team to restore and revitalise the cherished local landmark. This has achieved multiple benefits, such as conserving a heritage asset, improving Heanor town centre and providing public and commercial spaces. GSS were also able to host a tour of the site for a small group of University of Nottingham students as part of the RIBA Future Architects Mentoring Scheme 2023/24, offering early-career insights into architectural practice. Photo: GSSArchitecture Photo Sales

2 . Heritage building restored Tom Jagger, Partner at GSS and Lead Architect on the project, says: “This was a rare opportunity to reinstate a significant piece of civic architecture into the daily life of the town. The project creates a series of multifunctional and beautiful spaces, with new sustainability features and modernised facilities, that can now be enjoyed for many years to come. We’re proud to have delivered a scheme that’s both historically respectful and forward-looking.” Photo: GSSArchitecture Photo Sales

3 . Heritage building restored Joanne Bamford, Economic Growth Manager at Amber Valley Borough Council and the Client Lead throughout the project, said, “Once a proud landmark, the former Grammar School had become a clear reminder of the need for regeneration, and it also offered real potential to make a lasting difference to the area. Transforming the much-loved but long-neglected building into a space that can once again serve the local community was a real challenge. We’ve valued the close working relationship with GSSArchitecture throughout, particularly their attention to detail and sensitivity to the building’s heritage.” Photo: GSSArchitecture Photo Sales