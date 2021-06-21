People flock to ancient Derbyshire monument to watch a golden Solstice sunrise on the longest day of the year

People came to the spectacular site at Arbor Low to see the sun come up on Monday, June 21.

Set high in the Derbyshire Peak District near Monyash, Arbor Low is a well-known and impressive prehistoric monument, sometimes referred to as ‘the Stonehenge of the North’, owing to its henge bank and ditch, stone circle and cove.

The most important prehistoric site of the East Midlands, Arbor Low is a Neolithic henge monument atmospherically set amid high moorland.

Rod Kirkpatrick of F Stop Press captured this stuuning image as the sun rose over Arbor Low

Within an earthen bank and ditch, a circle of some 50 white limestone slabs, all now fallen, surrounds a central stone ‘cove’ – a feature found only in major sacred sites.

For many cultures around the world, the solstice is welcomed with celebrations marking the sun's importance to human life.