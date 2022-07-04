Mercian Regiment's annual pilgrimage to Crich memorial returns

The Crich Stand memorial is dedicated to the soldiers of The Mercian Regiment, The Worcestershire and Sherwood Foresters and The Sherwood Foresters who have been killed in action since the Great War.

On parade at the service of remembrance on Sunday, July 3, were the colour parties from each of the three battalions of the Mercian Regiment.

Serving and retired soldiers from The Mercian Regiment and its antecedent regiments attended.

Local Mayors and dignitaries laid wreaths at the event also attended by the regimental mascot, Private Derby XXXII, a Swaledale ram, donated to the regiment by the Duke of Devonshire from his Chatsworth Estate.

The regiment's band provided musical accompaniment and members of the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Army Cadet Force lined the path to the memorial.

The Crich Stand honours soldiers killed in action since World War One.

Lord Lieutenant's of Derbyshire Elizabeth Fothergill and Nottinghamshire Sir John Peace laid wreaths at the memorial.

2. Sir John Peace laid wreaths at the memorial. Lord Lieutenant's of Derbyshire Elizabeth Fothergill and Nottinghamshire Sir John Peace laid wreaths at the memorial. Photo: Eric Gregory Photo Sales

John Walker mayor of Alfreton laid a wreath for the town council.

The Mercian regimental mascot Derby XXX11 was on parade with handlers ram major corporal Philip Thornton and ram corporal Joseph Holmes.