Delve back into the past with these photos of Chesterfield’s most iconic listed buildings and landmarks

Chesterfield is home to 244 listed sites and structures, including 226 listed as grade II, 17 listed as grade II*, and just one grade I building – the Crooked Spire.
Below are some pictures of the most famous buildings in the town – which have been granted either the highest or second highest listed status.
1. Church of St Mary and All Saints, Chesterfield
The Church of St Mary and All Saints, more commonly known as the Crooked Spire, is the only grade I listed building in Chesterfield - and undoubtedly the town’s most iconic landmark. The building of the church began in 1234 on the east side, and throughout the Medieval period, especially in the 14th century, the church continued to be expanded and improved. Historians have suggested a number of factors for the leaning and twisting seen in the church’s spire - the use of unseasoned wood, a lack of skilled labour, and later, the use of heavy lead sheeting in the 17th century. Pictured here is the Crooked Spire after the church caught fire back in 1961. By directing jets of water into the belfry, immediately under the spire, firefighters just managed to prevent the collapse of the steeple and eventually brought the flames under control. Photo: Derbyshire Times
2. Tapton House
Tapton House, pictured here in 1948, is a grade II* listed Georgian property that was constructed in 1794. Tapton House was built by the Wilkinson family, who also helped fund the construction of the Chesterfield Canal. George Stephenson, builder of the first public railway line in the world to use steam locomotives, leased the house from the family from 1832 until his death in 1848. Bought by Charles Paxton Markham, Director of Staveley Coal and Iron Company in 1871, he made Tapton House his family home until 1925. Photo: R Wilsher
3. Town Pump, Market Place
The Town Pump has grade II* listed status, having been registered in 1976. It is an early or mid 19th century cast iron pump with a large bowl set on a tall stone plinth. The plinth itself could have been constructed earlier than this. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Eyre Chapel, Newbold
Eyre Chapel was constructed in the 13th century, and was later granted by King James II for Roman Catholic worship, before being sacked by a protestant mob in 1688. A large stone cross in burial ground surrounding the chapel commemorates its restoration in 1887 and the re-internment in the crypt beneath the stone flagged floor of 12 members of Eyre family. The building was restored completely in 1989 for communal use. Photo: Brian Eyre