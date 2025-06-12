Delve back into the past with these photos of Chesterfield’s most iconic listed buildings and landmarks

1 . Church of St Mary and All Saints, Chesterfield

The Church of St Mary and All Saints, more commonly known as the Crooked Spire, is the only grade I listed building in Chesterfield - and undoubtedly the town’s most iconic landmark. The building of the church began in 1234 on the east side, and throughout the Medieval period, especially in the 14th century, the church continued to be expanded and improved. Historians have suggested a number of factors for the leaning and twisting seen in the church’s spire - the use of unseasoned wood, a lack of skilled labour, and later, the use of heavy lead sheeting in the 17th century. Pictured here is the Crooked Spire after the church caught fire back in 1961. By directing jets of water into the belfry, immediately under the spire, firefighters just managed to prevent the collapse of the steeple and eventually brought the flames under control. Photo: Derbyshire Times