Chesterfield is home to 244 listed sites and structures, including 226 listed as grade II, 17 listed as grade II*, and just one grade I building – the Crooked Spire.
Below are some pictures of the most famous buildings in the town – which have been granted either the highest or second highest listed status.
1. Tapton House
Tapton House, pictured here in 1948, is a grade II* listed Georgian property that was constructed in 1794. Tapton House was built by the Wilkinson family, who also helped fund the construction of the Chesterfield Canal. George Stephenson, builder of the first public railway line in the world to use steam locomotives, leased the house from the family from 1832 until his death in 1848. Bought by Charles Paxton Markham, Director of Staveley Coal and Iron Company in 1871, he made Tapton House his family home until 1925. Photo: R Wilsher
2. Church of St Mary and All Saints, Chesterfield
The Church of St Mary and All Saints, more commonly known as the Crooked Spire, is the only grade I listed building in Chesterfield - and undoubtedly the town’s most iconic landmark. The building of the church began in 1234 on the east side, and throughout the Medieval period, especially in the 14th century, the church continued to be expanded and improved. Historians have suggested a number of factors for the leaning and twisting seen in the church’s spire - the use of unseasoned wood, a lack of skilled labour, and later, the use of heavy lead sheeting in the 17th century. Pictured here is the Crooked Spire after the church caught fire back in 1961. By directing jets of water into the belfry, immediately under the spire, firefighters just managed to prevent the collapse of the steeple and eventually brought the flames under control. Photo: Derbyshire Times
3. Town Pump, Market Place
The Town Pump has grade II* listed status, having been registered in 1976. It is an early or mid 19th century cast iron pump with a large bowl set on a tall stone plinth. The plinth itself could have been constructed earlier than this. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Revolution House, Old Whittington
How many visitors to Chesterfield will know that the plot to depose King James II was hatched in an Old Whittington pub? Revolution House was granted grade II* listed status in 1968, and what remains of the 17th century building is now carefully preserved. A bronze tablet has been affixed to Revolution House, on which is the following inscription: "A.D. 1688. In a room which formerly existed at the end of this cottage (what is left of the old Cock and Pynot) the Earl of Danby, the Earl of Devonshire and Mr. John D'Arcy (eldest son of the Earl of Holderness) met some time in 1688 to concert measures which resulted in the Revolution of that year". Photo: Photo © Paul Harrop (cc-by-sa/2.0)