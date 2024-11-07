Chesterfield retro: These 23 remarkable photos offer a glimpse back in time to things we all miss about Chesterfield – including iconic shops, pubs, cinemas and landmarks

These evocative retro photos will bring back fond memories for people from Chesterfield – showing pubs, cinemas, shops and landmarks from years gone by.

So much has changed across Chesterfield over the years, but there are still some things that almost all residents will miss in the town.

A number of Chesterfield’s much-missed venues, landmarks and shops are listed below – which would you most like to see return?

You’d be hard pressed to find someone from Chesterfield who doesn’t miss these places.

1. Much-missed pieces of Chesterfield’s history

You’d be hard pressed to find someone from Chesterfield who doesn’t miss these places. Photo: Derbyshire Times

The Odeon closed as a cinema on 19th June 1981. The building lay unused until 1987, when it was purchased by Chesterfield Borough Council.

2. Once-popular cinema

The Odeon closed as a cinema on 19th June 1981. The building lay unused until 1987, when it was purchased by Chesterfield Borough Council. Photo: Staff

Saltergate is pictured here in October 1993. The historic home of Chesterfield Football Club was in use from 1871 until the club's relocation in July 2010.

3. Chesterfield FC’s much-loved former home

Saltergate is pictured here in October 1993. The historic home of Chesterfield Football Club was in use from 1871 until the club's relocation in July 2010. Photo: DT

Bryan Donkin Company moved from London to Chesterfield in 1902. By 1931 it covered 14 acres. The Derby Road site closed in June 1999.

4. Bryan Donkin

Bryan Donkin Company moved from London to Chesterfield in 1902. By 1931 it covered 14 acres. The Derby Road site closed in June 1999. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

