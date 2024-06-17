Chesterfield heritage: 12 of the town’s most cherished buildings that have been locally listed

Chesterfield is home to 244 listed sites and structures, including 226 listed as grade II, 17 listed as grade II*, and just one grade I building – the Crooked Spire.
Below are some of the most famous buildings in the town which have been granted either the highest or second highest listed status.
1. Chesterfield’s listed landmarks
These are some of Chesterfield’s most historic landmarks. Photo: Brian Eyre/JPI Media
2. Town Pump, Market Place
The Town Pump has grade II* listed status, having been registered in 1976. It is an early or mid 19th century cast iron pump with a large bowl set on a tall stone plinth. The plinth itself could have been constructed earlier than this. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Eyre Chapel, Newbold
Eyre Chapel was constructed in the 13th century, and was later granted by King James II for Roman Catholic worship, before being sacked by a protestant mob in 1688. A large stone cross in burial ground surrounding the chapel commemorates its restoration in 1887 and the re-internment in the crypt beneath the stone flagged floor of 12 members of Eyre family. The building was restored completely in 1989 for communal use. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Brampton Manor, Brampton
Although Brampton Manor itself is only grade II listed, the gazebo at the Manor House is grade II* listed, having been registered as such in 1968. The property, known since the early 19th century as Brampton Manor, was originally built in the 17th century by a prominent Chesterfield lead merchant, Godfrey Watkinson. Photo: Brian Eyre