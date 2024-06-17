Chesterfield heritage: 12 of the town’s most cherished buildings that have been locally listed

3 . Eyre Chapel, Newbold

Eyre Chapel was constructed in the 13th century, and was later granted by King James II for Roman Catholic worship, before being sacked by a protestant mob in 1688. A large stone cross in burial ground surrounding the chapel commemorates its restoration in 1887 and the re-internment in the crypt beneath the stone flagged floor of 12 members of Eyre family. The building was restored completely in 1989 for communal use. Photo: Brian Eyre