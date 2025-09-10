The owner of Chesterfield’s Brampton Manor has shared his ‘sadness’ at the damage the listed building suffered during a recent blaze - and has discussed the future of the historic site following the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) were called to a blaze at Brampton Manor, Old Road, Chesterfield - following a 999 call at 5.23pm on Tuesday, September 2.

The investigation into the cause of the fire was inconclusive due to the severity of the blaze and the extent of the damage caused to the property - but Derbyshire Police confirmed they are investigating the incident as a potential arson attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon White of HP General Partner Ltd - the company that owns the Brampton Manor site - said he was saddened to see the damage that had been caused by the blaze - adding that a number of youths had tried to gain access to the building following the fire.

New images taken with a drone show the damage caused by the blaze. Credit: Sean Morgan (http://www.smaerialphotography.uk/)

He said: “It is very sad to see the building in its present state. I would like to thank DFRS and Derbyshire Police for their help and support during Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

“Regrettably, several youths have already attempted to access the building since the fire, which is an incredibly dangerous thing to do, but the police have been of great assistance - together with our private security contractors - in deterring such activities so far.

“At the request of DFRS we arranged for a structural engineer to inspect the building first thing on Wednesday morning following the fire on Tuesday night. He produced a report by that evening with his initial findings, which has been supplied to the insurers and the Chesterfield planning and conservation officers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon explained that western section of the building had suffered extensive damage - while the eastern section had escaped the worst of the blaze.

Brampton Manor’s owner has expressed ‘sadness’ at the fire that ripped through the listed building. Credit: Sean Morgan (http://www.smaerialphotography.uk/)

He said: “In summary, those initial findings are that the western end of the building (the left of the building as you look at it) has been very badly damaged by the fire, with the vast majority of the roof structure and the intermediate floors in that area destroyed.

“Some of the masonry at the first floor front of this end of the building is unstable due to the destruction of the timber beams that had been bracing it, so may have to be taken down, but, if not, will certainly require propping to make that area safe - as will a number of the remaining lintels and beams that have survived.

“The eastern end of the building, on the other hand, is largely intact and so is expected to be salvageable. As you would imagine, therefore, the central section has a mixture of significantly affected sections (primarily the bar and kitchen behind) and others such as the former restaurant/seating area to the front of the building, in front of the bar itself and the stairs - where there is considerable damage from smoke and water but which also may well be able to be salvaged.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon said that further assessments of the damage caused would be carried out - with Historic England and planning officers set to visit the site to help plan the path forward for Brampton Manor.

A number of youths attempted to access Brampton Manor following the blaze. Credit: Sean Morgan (http://www.smaerialphotography.uk/)

He said: “To determine what is possible we have since appointed a specialist historic buildings structural engineer to investigate the damage in detail. He will inspect later this week. His advice will include making-safe works.

“I am also arranging access for the local authority planning and conservation officers, together with representatives of Historic England, so all parties can start to discuss how best to deal with what we are faced with.

“Given the physical state of the property at this point it is logical to conclude the building will not be demolished and that substantial areas can be saved. It will be up to the conservation parties to decide how they wish to see the most badly damaged areas rebuilt following their various inspections and discussions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing the security measures at the site, Simon said that Chesterfield Borough Council had recommended the installation of further protective fencing in order to prevent access to Brampton Manor.

He said: “We have already re-instated the security measures we had in place (fencing, steel shutters on the doors and ground and first floor windows, and CCTV monitoring and patrols) and are investigating the recommendations from Chesterfield Borough Council that we install further protective fencing up to as much as 4.0 metres in height around the building to try to ensure it is not possible to gain access in future. It is considered that placing a protective perimeter around the building is preferable to trying to secure the building itself given its damaged state.

“It will also be necessary to take steps to protect the remaining structure from the elements over the coming winter months by way of some form of temporary roof structure to ensure it does not deteriorate further. The specific details will also need to be agreed between the conservation specialists.”

Simon added that a planning application would eventually be submitted regarding the reconstruction of the building and its transformation into residential accommodation - but said that work on the site would not be taking place imminently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Ultimately, the discussions with the heritage and planning officers will lead to the submission of a detailed planning application, sometime in the first quarter of next year I expect. This will detail the agreement all parties have come to over the intervening period in respect of the extent to which it is possible to re-instate the building to its original form and to seek approval to its future use as residential accommodation.

“I have been told by our engineer to expect a period of up to six months may be necessary in which to reach agreement with all parties involved over the extent of works required before a planning application can be made and finally work to the building can commence. Whilst further protective measures will be put in place in days, it will then be well into next year before anything further is likely to be visible on site.”

Aerial photos of Brampton Manor were supplied by Sean Morgan. His website can be found here and the Chesterfield Aerial Photograph Group can be found here.