These photos provide an insight as to what the Chatsworth Wagon Works looks like now.
15 remarkable photos from urban explorer show inside abandoned Chesterfield industrial works

An urban explorer has revealed a series of pictures that show what a derelict Chesterfield industrial works looks like today.

By Tom Hardwick
35 minutes ago

Many Chesterfield residents will remember the Chatsworth Wagon Works – a large industrial site in Old Whittington that closed its doors in the 1980s.

Urban explorer Lost Places & Forgotten Faces recently ventured into the site – and these are 15 photos showing what remains of the old works.

1. History of the site

Chatsworth Wagon Repairs Limited were part of a larger rolling stock repair company established in Scotland by engineer Andrew Nelson in 1880.

Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

2. Sites across the UK

Known as Hurst, Nelson and Co, the company's main works was based in Motherwell, Scotland. They also had an administrative office in London, a wagon works in Swansea and Chatsworth Wagon Works in Chesterfield.

Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

3. Chesterfield’s industry

Chesterfield used to have two large wagon works - the other being Derbyshire Wagon Repairs.

Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

4. 1983 closure

When Chatsworth Wagon Works closed in December 1983, much of the carriage stock was transported to other locations.

Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

