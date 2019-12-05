'Wonderful and brilliant' Shirebrook care home staff praised in CQC report

Staff at a Shirebrook care home have been described as “wonderful” and “brilliant people” in a new report by healthcare inspectors.

Residents at Richmond Care Home, on Recreation Road, told inspectors from the Care Quality Commission that staff were “perceptive” to their needs and described them as “caring, kind and friendly”.

Members of the Richmond team celebrate after being rated as 'good'.

The 40-bedroom home was rated as ‘good’ in the watchdog’s report following a visit, in which inspectors noted the home’s “positive atmosphere” and “community feel”.

The report said: “People told us they were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives.

“People had been encouraged and supported to access activities outside the home. Some people had been to the swimming baths, the local pub and evening entertainment at the welfare club.”

But the report also highlighted an ongoing concern with audits and stock management of patients’ medicines, and that staff could receive “better communication” about providing medicine.

Staff at the home are pleased with the ‘good’ rating, and say it is recognition of hard work.

Kate Birch, manager at the home, said: “This is a recognition of the staff’s hard work, their skills and how well they know each resident. They can see when someone is not themselves and will take time to chat.

“They also know the local community well and all these things together make Richmond somewhere people are truly supported to live the lives they choose.”

Jayne Szypusz’s mum, 82-year-old Ann Binney, moved into Richmond in June after being paralysed by a degenerative spinal condition.

Jayne praised the home, and said: “I asked for recommendations when she was in hospital and Richmond was mentioned. As soon as I walked through the door I thought ‘wow’.

“The staff were hands-on with the residents, chatting with them and being with them, which I hadn’t seen in other homes.

“They will bring mum into the lounge if there’s a singer she wants to listen to, and they’re always checking on her as she can’t even give herself a drink.

“It took me a while to let go, but it’s lifted my heart knowing she’s cared for.”

The watchdog advised the home to improve its leadership, which it says is “not always well-led” and requires improvement.