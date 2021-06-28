The latest on coronavirus at Chesterfield Royal Hospital as Delta variant cases surge

The number of recorded coronavirus infections in Derbyshire increased by 115 in the 24 hours up to 9am on Friday, June 25.

Public Health England figures showed that 51,073 people had been confirmed as testing positive – an increase from 50,958 from the same time on Thursday.

At Chesterfield Royal, there is currently one Covid patient who is receiving critical care on the intensive care unit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Royal Hospital has issued an update on Covid-19.

The rate of infection in Derbyshire now stands at 6,363 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 7,271.

The High Peak continues to be home to the largest proportion of Delta cases with an outbreak centred in Glossopdale.

Here is the breakdown of Delta Covid-19 cases for the remaining districts:

North East Derbyshire – 66 cases, up from 29;

Chesterfield – 58 cases, up from 27;

Erewash – 55 cases, up from 37;

South Derbyshire – 53 cases, up from 44;

Derbyshire Dales – 44 cases, up from 31;

Amber Valley – 38 cases, up from 12;

Bolsover – 36 cases, up from 10.

Dean Wallace, Derbyshire’s director of public health, has said that ‘if left unmitigated’ the variant cases would reach those who have been vaccinated, and due to no vaccine being 100 per cent effective, eventually, those most at risk would fall ill.