Steel structure installed for Chesterfield Royal Hospital's new £24million A&E department

An artist's impression of Chesterfield Royal Hospital's new urgent and emergency care department

Deliveries of the 522 beams and 177 columns began in late December and work is expected to conclude in line with the Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust’s strategy to deliver to the new Urgent and Emergency Care Development (UECD) by 2023.

The £24million department – which is being built on an existing staff car park at the front of the Calow hospital site – promises to bring together a host of services into defined clinical areas to make sure that patients get to see the right healthcare professional quickly.

Lauren Leverton, Programme Director for the Urgent and Emergency Care Development at Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, described the installation of the steel structure as a “real milestone”.

She added: “The steels show the scope and scale of the building, which will be of huge benefit to the communities we serve.

“The UECD is one of the biggest changes to the infrastructure of the hospital this decade and we’re pleased to report that despite the challenges presented by Covid and the winter pressures we continue to move forward at pace. It’s testament to everybody’s hard work and I’d like to thank everybody connected.”

Alongside an integration of services, the new urgent and emergency care department will provide designated zones to care for children and those with a mental health need, as well as having the capacity to provide immediate support from other health professionals, including therapists and social services.

Drawings of the steel structure for the new Urgent and Emergency Care Development (UECD) at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

It will also provide improved access to nearby x-ray and imaging services.