Spireites trust bids to boost health in Chesterfield with new project
Chesterfield FC Community Trust is to launch a new weight management programme as part of its bid to boost people’s health in the town.
The Winning Goals programme, supported by Derbyshire County Council, will start on Thursday, November 4, and run for 12 weeks.
After that, there will be monthly one-to-one sessions.
Those attending will receive free gym membership, a free t-shIrt and hoodie and free tickets to watch the Spireites.
Mike Goodwin, chairman of Chesterfield FC Community Trust, said: “This new programme is another example of how the trust is having a positive impact on the lives of people in the community.
“We have an excellent relationship with Derbyshire County Council and I would like to thank them for their continued support.”
The sessions will be held in the HUB at the Technique Stadium on Thursdays, with a choice of either 12-2pm or 5.30-7.30pm.
For more information, contact [email protected]