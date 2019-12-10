Somercotes busieness pledge to raise money for charity which helped rebuild baby's heart

After the children’s charity Heart Link provided lifesaving heart surgery to the managing director of a Somercotes business granddaughter the company has pledged to raise funds for them throughout 2020.

River Mai Bishop was born on July 7, and just eight days later she had a major seven-and-a-half-hour operation at the East Midlands Congenital Heart Centre at Glenfield Hospital, in Leicester, to enlarge her heart.

Adrian Buttress, who is the managing director of Permaroof, and his family received extensive support from Heart Link, making the company’s decision to name them their first official charity even more special.

The UK’s leading importer and distributor of Firestone RubberCover Permaroof has kickstarted its backing of Heart Link by donating £2,000.

The company will be supporting the charity in 2020 through various staff events and by donating all funds generated by recycling excess packaging in its new specially purchased compacter.

Adrian said: “We’re delighted to be able to support the work of Heart Link over the next 12 months. It’s important that we back local causes that make a real difference to the lives of others.

“I know all too well how vital Heart Link’s work is as the charity supported me and my family when my granddaughter was fighting for her life in Glenfield Hospital.

“The staff were simply amazing. The heart surgeon Dr Saeed totally rebuilt River Mai’s heart so now it works perfectly fine. For that, we will owe him forever.

“The staff on the maternity ward were also outstanding, when it all started going wrong, they kept their nerves and helped River Mai defeat the odds, which were stacked against her.

“River Mai is an absolute joy. She attends Glenfield every six weeks so they can monitor her progress and, so far, everything is going as planned.

“When we announced our new initiative to our employees, they were keen to get involved and have already started talking about possible ways of raising money, including holding bake sales and embarking on sponsored walks.”

For more informationabout Heart Link and the work they do visit www.heartlink-glenfield.org.uk.