‘Sewage leak’ on busy Chesterfield road kicking up a stink

Angry residents say they have had enough of a ‘sewage leak’ on a busy Chesterfield road.

‘Stinking liquid’ has been leaking at the junction of Derby Road and Church Street South ‘for more than two years’.

The leak has also damaged the road, causing a pothole which ‘makes a racket’ as traffic rolls over it.

Rachel Traveller said she’s been passed from pillar to post in an attempt to get the issue sorted.

She said: “Everyone will know Derby Road can be a nightmare as it is.

“The disgusting water is being splashed up onto the path where people are walking.

“I have children and it’s not a pleasant situation for us. I’ve had enough of it.”

A spokesman for Yorkshire Water said: “We have recently investigated this issue by cleaning the sewers in the area as well as conducting surveys of the sewers using special cameras.

“In conclusion we have found no defects on the public sewer that could be the cause or are contributing to the continued water leak and odour at this location.

“We’re grateful for the customer raising this issue again and understand that they are in a difficult position being in between two responsible water companies.

“To help, we’re in the process of arranging a transfer of our investigation to Severn Trent Water who manage the water mains network in the area.”

