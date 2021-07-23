Return to in-person fundraising after Covid-19 restrictions eased raised £16,000 for Ashgate Hospicecare

The first physical fundraising events to be held by Ashgate Hospicecare since the pandemic first started 18 months ago, have been hailed as a ‘huge success’ by the charity with two challenges raising £16,000 to help fund their end-of-life care.

Dozens took part in Ashgate’s first High Peak Trail on Saturday, July 10 which saw participants hike 17 miles across the scenic Derbyshire countryside.

While on Sunday, July 11 there were 12 fundraisers who took on a 15,000ft tandem skydive at Hibaldstow in North East Lincolnshire.

Alistair Taylor was another brave fundraiser who took the plunge for Ashgate Hospicecare.

Aana Jones, a Complex Adult and Paediatric Care Assistant braved the jump in memory of Mark Coley, who she cared for after he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2018.

She said: “I loved every single minute of the Skydive for Ashgate, it was such an incredible experience.

"A huge thank you to Phoebe in the Events Team at Ashgate for her wonderful support!”

Another fundraiser, Chris Tilley, who challenged himself to the High Peak Trail, added: “Thank you to everyone at Ashgate for an amazing day at the High Peak Trail.

Chris Tilley (left) during the High Peak Trail for Ashgate Hospicecare.

“The arrangements on the day were highly professional and the whole event was very welcoming indeed.”

People from across North Derbyshire are encouraged to get involved with the upcoming fundraising challenges the hospice is hosting, including the Village Gems Sponsored Walk, Care for a Cuppa and Abseil in the Peak District.

Fundraising Manager at Ashgate Hospicecare Carl Jones commented: “We’re so grateful to have been very well supported by people fundraising at home during the pandemic, but it was such a shame to have to cancel so many of our events last year.

"We have lots more events coming up this summer that people of all ages and abilities can get involved with – they promise to be fun and safe, plus you’ll be helping us fund care for patients and their loved ones across North Derbyshire.”

Since the pandemic hit, Ashgate is reporting losses of £3 million from its usual income streams due to the cancellation of fundraising events and the closure of its shops.

For more information about Ashgate’s upcoming fundraising events go to: www.ashgatehospicecare.org.uk/events.