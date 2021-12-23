North Derbyshire care home ‘requires improvement’ after inspectors raise concerns over medicine management

Holmewood Manor Care Home was visited by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) last month and a report has now been published.

Operated by Hill Care Limited, the home provides personal care for up to 40 people – some of whom are living with dementia – and on the day of the inspection, 23 people were using the service.

The CQC said it carried out its check following concerns about safeguarding, staffing and infection control which were discovered during an inspection at another home under the same provider.

Holmewood Manor Care Home has been downgraded from 'good' to 'requires improvement' (picture: Google)

Its report states: “People’s medicines were not always managed safely, and people were at risk of not receiving their prescribed medicines. The home was clean; however, it was not free from unpleasant odours.

"There were enough care staff to meet people’s needs, however more staff were needed to work in the kitchen and laundry. People told us they felt safe living at the care home. Risk’s to people and environmental risks had been assessed and managed. Staff had been recruited safely.

“People told us they liked living at the home, however they felt there was not a lot of activities to keep them occupied. The provider had systems in place to monitor the quality and safety of the service.

"However, these had not always been effective in identifying medicine issues. Staff felt supported by the management team. Staff told us they enjoyed working in the home and were committed to ensuring people received high quality care

“People were not always supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives. People told us their preferences in regard to their personal care were not always considered. Staff supported people in the least restrictive way possible; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice.”

A Holmewood Manor Care Home spokesperson said: "We are disappointed with our latest CQC inspection report and want to provide reassurance that immediate action was taken to rectify the issues raised, as noted by the inspectors.

“Our highest priority is providing a safe, comfortable, and caring environment for our residents and we are sure the next inspection will reflect the high-quality service offered at Holmewood Manor Care Home.”