Newbold dad to host bowls tournament for children’s hospital charity

A Newbold dad is seeking sponsors and prize donors for a bowls tournament later this summer to help the children’s hospital charity which has supported his family.

Adam Stones, 26, is organising the event at Chesterfield Cylinders Bowling Club in Hasland on Saturday, September 21, in aid of the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund.

Leigha-Mae has been receiving treatment for complex heart defects since she was born.

He said: “My youngest daughter, Leigha-Mae, was born with complex heart defects, and has previously undergone surgery.

“She is now on a waiting list for further surgery once her heart has grown enough that they can implant adult-sized artificial components which will hopefully fix it permanently.”

Leigha-Mae, four, was diagnosed with heart issues before while still in the womb, and was transferred to Leeds General Infirmary to begin treatment within days of being born on a unit supported by the charity.

Two years ago, she returned there for surgery which has temporarily eased her condition.

Leigha-Mae will eventually require further surgery once her heart has grown.

Adam said: “We’ve had quite a lot of stays in hospital with one thing and another. She leads a pretty normal life but she is restricted in what she can do physically, and we’ve had a few scares lately.

“She can’t chase her sister Macey-Leigh around as much as any four-year-old would like to.

He added: “The team at Leeds are absolutely sublime in everything they do, however a lot of the other care and support is provided solely through charitable donations.

“That includes parental accommodation during the child’s hospital stay and things like play areas. Support like that is priceless and I feel obliged to do my bit to give something back after the organisation was brilliant for me and my children.”

Adam is already well on track to securing 64 players for the bowls tournament, with a strong field including former national champions.

He said: “I’ve played bowls all my life, so it felt like the obvious thing to do, but the response has been fantastic.

“I will be running a prize raffle and obviously the competition itself, so I am seeking sponsorship to support the prize fund and the charity, plus quality raffle prizes.”

To find out more, call Adam on 07984 713609 or email adamstones8213@gmail.com.