New chief executive of Chesterfield Royal Hospital 'delighted' to start job

Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has welcomed its new chief executive.

Angie Smithson joins the trust after being a deputy chief executive and chief operating officer in Liverpool since 2014.

Angie Smithson.

She has more than 30 years of NHS experience, starting her career in nursing and midwifery in 1986 before moving into a range of leadership positions.

Angie said: "I'm really looking forward to working with everyone and consider it a real privilege to have this opportunity.

"When I applied for the post I visited the hospital a couple of times, as a bit of a 'mystery shopper', to get a feel for it and to have a look around.

"Over the last two or three months I've had the chance to visit again to meet some of my new colleagues and to find out more about the trust and its services.

"On every occasion I've been warmly welcomed by incredibly friendly people and I'm grateful to everyone I've met so far for making me feel 'at home'.

"I'm keen to meet many more people as soon as I can to find out what it's like for them to work for the trust."

She added: "From my visits so far it's clear that staff and local people are all incredibly proud of the trust's services, its values and principles, and achievements and accomplishments.

"It is also somewhere that is striving for continued improvement and encourages staff to lead changes that make a positive difference, use their creativity and bring their ideas to life.

"I am equally passionate about all of these elements to give patients exceptional care and a first-class experience."

Dr Helen Phillips, the trust's chair, welcomed Angie to her new role.

She said: "We are really pleased Angie has joined us.

"It's a great time for the trust.

"Along with the challenges shared by the NHS, there are some exciting opportunities ahead, with the NHS long-term plan at the heart of it all.

"I am certain that Angie will lead and direct the trust in our continued ambition to achieve 'outstanding' both for the care we give to all our patients and for the workplace we provide to all our staff.

"I would like to welcome Angie into the Chesterfield Royal 'family' and all of us on the board are delighted to have the opportunity to work with her to take the trust on to its next successful step."

Angie added: "It's definitely an exciting time that I'm delighted I'm now a part of.

"I believe we can set out and realise a positive future, where we give our patients the best possible care and we give our staff a great place to work."

