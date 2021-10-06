More than 50 per cent of Derbyshire GP appointments face-to-face

Statistics show 59.24 per cent of appointments were in person at Derby and Derbyshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) surgeries.

A total of 36.58 per cent of appointments were remote, with Derbyshire placed 51st out of 104 CCGs across the country for the per centage of in-person visits.

GP surgeries across Derbyshire are facing unprecedented demand as we come out of the pandemic – and doctors in Chesterfield said they have never been busier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fewer than 60 per cent of GP appointments in Derbyshire were face-to-face in August. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

Dr Peter-John Flann, of Avenue House Surgery, Chesterfield, said recently: “Demand is extremely high for a number of reasons.

“We’re coming out of Covid so understandably a lot of patients have held on to things or built up things over quite a long period of time. A lot of these patients now need to be seen or need to have contact with their GP.”

Professor Martin Marshall, chair of the Royal College of GPs, said: “Today's figures show that it’s a misconception that GPs and other members of our team aren’t seeing patients face-to-face.

"Huge numbers of GP appointments are being made every day, almost half on the same day they are booked.”