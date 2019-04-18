‘More needs to be done,’ say heartbroken family of ‘beautiful’ young Derbyshire mum who took her own life

The devastated family of a ‘beautiful’ young Derbyshire mum who took her own life have called for more support for those battling mental illness.

Codie Jones, of Bridle Road, Stanfree, frantically contacted ‘numerous’ loved ones by phone in the hours leading up to her death after a night out in March 2018. An inquest at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court today (Thursday, April 18 2019) heard the 26-year-old had been struggling after the suicide of a close friend and as a result had a history of anxiety, depression and self-harm. But despite attempting suicide herself, Codie was ‘actively seeking help’ and ‘making positive life choices’ just before her death. The kitchen assistant had been prescribed anti-depressants by her GP and seemed ‘keen to engage and get back on track’. But a night out in Bolsover triggered what is thought to be a ‘snap decision’ after she ‘got into a fight’ and was later assaulted. Giving evidence, Derbyshire Police officer PC Catherine O’Connell said: “We attended the scene and spoke to Codie, but she was unsure if she wanted to pursue a complaint at that time. She had been drinking couldn’t recall if she had started the fight or not. “She was to stay at a friend’s house in Chesterfield that night and was annoyed when she realised that her friend had left her alone in the pub. “Codie returned to her friend’s house, which was empty. We counted that she made 13 calls to family and friends, but nobody answered as it was around 2am at this point. “Codie left no note, but she did message a friend on Facebook saying she wanted ‘revenge’ and was going to kill herself. This particular friend did receive the message, as she was working nights. “The friend immediately drove over to the house to help but, seeing no lights or movement inside the property, she left as she assumed Codie had returned home.” A group of friends found Codie hanging in a doorway the next day. Toxicology tests revealed she had a high level of alcohol along with cocaine in her system. Assistant coroner for Derbyshire Peter Nieto raised ‘concerns’ over a delayed response from mental health services following an urgent referral from Codie’s GP. It should take around a week for a patient to receive a response from mental health services after a referral, but 20 days later Codie was still waiting. Mr Nieto said: “I will be writing to Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust clarify what happened. “However, having heard the evidence, sadly, I don’t think a quicker response would have made a difference for Codie. “Due to a mix of factors that night, things took a sudden turn.” Codie’s heartbroken mum, Pat Mcclune, sobbed as she heard evidence throughout the inquest. She said: “More needs to be done to help people like Codie. She could still be alive.” Codie’s dad, Wayne Jones, said: “The day Codie died I felt like I had my heart ripped clean out. I wouldn’t wish this on anybody.” Mr Nieto concluded that Codie had died from hanging and that anxiety and depression were contributory causes in her death.

Whatever you’re going through, a Samaritan will face it with you. They are there 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. If you’re having suicidal thoughts, please call them (it’s free) on 116 123.

