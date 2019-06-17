Meet your Derbyshire Times Gym of the Year champions!

It was a close run thing, but when all your votes were counted, we had the winner of the Derbyshire Times Gym of the Year contest.

And it was Nuffield Health Fitness and Wellbeing Gym, based at the Alma Leisure Park, Chesterfield who lifted the crown. Second place went to Fitness in Time, based on Rose Hill in Chesterfield, while Marsden Martial Arts, of Pottery Lane West, Chesterfield were placed third.

Richard Brand, the general manager of Nuffield Health Fitness and Wellbeing, and his deputy Elaine Topham, with staff after they were presented with the trophy.

Richard Brand, general manager of Nuffield Health Fitness and Wellbeing, said: “It is always an honour to win any award but this is especially the case when it’s an award voted for by the public. The entire team are ecstatic and very humbled by the amount of votes we received.

“We owe a massive debt of thanks to everyone who took the time to vote for us leading to this accolade.”

He added: At Nuffield Health Chesterfield, we pride ourselves on the team we have here. Customer service is always priority from the first step in the building through the duration of each visit, the whole team feel empowered to make a difference for every member. I genuinely believe we are more than just a gym. Myself and all the team live our values on a daily basis to really show the care and compassion to help anyone on their health and wellbeing journey, whatever they need or want to achieve.

"This is underpinned by the entire company purpose, to help build a healthier nation. Many people are unaware that Nuffield Health is actually a not for profit, trading charity. This is outlined by the numerous health and wellbeing projects we pioneer and are involved in within our local community.

Manager Sharon Baggaley and instructor Karen Taylor of Fitness in Time show off their second place certificate.

"We work with our local NHS trust on our Cystic Fibrosis project enabling under 16’s to use work with us free of charge to improve their quality of life through exercise. We also have our STAMINA project working with men in our local community suffering with Prostate Cancer.

"Also, one of our biggest success stories is our SWAP programme (School’s Wellbeing Activity Programme) where we visit local schools to educate students on the fundamentals of wellbeing – How I Eat, How I Move, How I Sleep and How I Feel. We try our upmost to not only help build a healthier nation, but also a healthier community in Chesterfield.

"This award is for all of the hard work the team put in, day in and day out to make this happen and to now see this recognised with an award is truly fantastic!"