Meet the shortlisted finalists hoping for YOUR vote in the Derbyshire Times Gym of the Year Contest

To vote for your favourite, simply pick from the top five shortlist below and fill in the coupon you'll find inside the May 8 and 15 editions of the Derbyshire Times.

Readers selected out top five finalists jpimedia Buy a Photo

Fitness in Time, Rose Hill, Chesterfield jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Hotpod Yoga Chesterfield. Proact Stadum, 1866 Sheffield Road, Chesterfield jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Marsden Martial Arts,Pottery Lane West, Chesterfield jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more