Meet the shortlisted finalists hoping for YOUR vote in the Derbyshire Times Gym of the Year Contest
You’ve given us five strong candidates for our Gym of the Year 2019 title – and now the time has come to choose the overall winner
To vote for your favourite, simply pick from the top five shortlist below and fill in the coupon you'll find inside the May 8 and 15 editions of the Derbyshire Times.
Readers selected out top five finalists
Fitness in Time, Rose Hill, Chesterfield
Hotpod Yoga Chesterfield. Proact Stadum, 1866 Sheffield Road, Chesterfield
Marsden Martial Arts,Pottery Lane West, Chesterfield
