Gym of the year

Meet the shortlisted finalists hoping for YOUR vote in the Chad Gym of the Year Contest

You’ve given us five strong candidates for our Gym of the Year 2019 title – and now the time has come to choose the overall winner

To vote for your favourite, simply pick from the top five shortlist below and fill in the coupon you'll find inside the May 7 and 14 editions of Chad.

We need your vote to pick our winner
We need your vote to pick our winner
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Anytime Fitness Mansfield, Nottingham Road, Mansfield
Anytime Fitness Mansfield, Nottingham Road, Mansfield
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Cross Fit Hexis, Coxmoor Road, Sutton
Cross Fit Hexis, Coxmoor Road, Sutton
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
World Physiques Gym, Botany Commercial Centre, Botany Ave, Mansfield
World Physiques Gym, Botany Commercial Centre, Botany Ave, Mansfield
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2