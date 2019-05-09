Meet the shortlisted finalists hoping for YOUR vote in the Chad Gym of the Year Contest

To vote for your favourite, simply pick from the top five shortlist below and fill in the coupon you'll find inside the May 7 and 14 editions of Chad.

We need your vote to pick our winner jpimedia Buy a Photo

Anytime Fitness Mansfield, Nottingham Road, Mansfield jpimedia Buy a Photo

Cross Fit Hexis, Coxmoor Road, Sutton jpimedia Buy a Photo

World Physiques Gym, Botany Commercial Centre, Botany Ave, Mansfield jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more