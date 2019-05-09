Meet the shortlisted finalists hoping for YOUR vote in the Chad Gym of the Year Contest
You’ve given us five strong candidates for our Gym of the Year 2019 title – and now the time has come to choose the overall winner
To vote for your favourite, simply pick from the top five shortlist below and fill in the coupon you'll find inside the May 7 and 14 editions of Chad.
We need your vote to pick our winner
jpimedia
Anytime Fitness Mansfield, Nottingham Road, Mansfield
jpimedia
Cross Fit Hexis, Coxmoor Road, Sutton
jpimedia
World Physiques Gym, Botany Commercial Centre, Botany Ave, Mansfield
jpimedia
View more