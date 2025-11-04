Hospital celebrates 40,000th joint replacement during its 20th anniversary year

Pic caption: Photographed with Mark to celebrate the milestone were Mr Toth, Anaesthetist - Lakshrinee Rajapaksa, Physiotherapist - Miles Sutherland, Day Nurse - Donna Madden, Ward Manager - Pauline Wilcock, and Elaine Bodle - Head of Nursing and Clinical Services.

An NHS patient has become the 40,000th person to receive a joint replacement at a local hospital, marking a major milestone during the hospital’s 20th anniversary year.

Mark Somerset, 67, an HGV driver from Dronfield Woodhouse, underwent a hip replacement at Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough, performed by Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Mr Ferenc Toth, and says the experience has already been life-changing.

“I was really surprised and honoured when they told me I was the 40,000th joint replacement patient at the hospital,” said Mark. “It’s not every day you’re part of a milestone like that! They even presented me with a lovely hamper, which was such a nice touch. The surgery has made a huge difference and I can’t thank the team enough – it was obvious to me that they were very experienced!”

Mark added that he was particularly impressed by the speed of access to care, with just a few months between his GP referral and his operation.

Mr Somerset with Orthopaedic Consultant, Mr Ferenc Toth

“I’d had hip pain on and off for about 18 months, and it was starting to affect my work as a driver and our family life,” he explained. “Once I was referred to Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough, everything happened really quickly - from the first appointment to the surgery itself. It was a relief not to be waiting around in pain.”

Before the operation, Mark found everyday activities increasingly difficult. “Getting in and out of HGV cabs for work was uncomfortable, and I couldn’t go for walks with my wife and our dog like we used to,” he said. “We love sightseeing on holiday, but it had become too painful. Now, I’m looking forward to getting back to walking properly, enjoying our next trip away and having a pain-free Christmas and New Year together!”

“The care I received was excellent from everyone - they were all so professional, friendly and supportive. The food was great too, definitely not your typical hospital food! I felt really cared for as an individual and not just the 40,000th joint replacement!”

Just two weeks later, Mark was already walking for 30 minutes a day and keeping up with his physiotherapy exercises.

Reflecting on the milestone, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Mr Ferenc Toth says: “It’s an honour to help our patients regain their independence and quality of life. Mark has done brilliantly, and his attitude throughout has been inspiring. This 40,000th surgery is a testament to the dedication and skill of our entire team over the past two decades.”

While Mark stayed overnight after his surgery, Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough, is also proud of its same-day joint replacement success, having reached its 1,000th same-day joint surgery for eligible patients earlier this year.

Same-day joint replacement, common in the U.S. and Canada, was first introduced to the Midlands by Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon Mr. Gyorgy Lovasz and Consultant Anaesthetist, Dr Marco La Malfa, in 2018. The hospital remains one of the UK’s leaders in this area, offering faster recovery times and improved patient satisfaction for those suitable for day-case surgery.

Steve Booker, Hospital Director, said the achievement reflects years of teamwork and commitment to patient care:

“Reaching 40,000 joint replacements is a remarkable milestone, and to do so in our 20th anniversary year makes it even more special. Our success is built on the efficiency, experience and compassion of our multidisciplinary teams. We’re proud of our excellent outcomes and the positive difference we’ve made to so many patients’ lives.”

Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough, is celebrating its 20th anniversary after opening in 2025. It continues to help reduce NHS waiting lists in hip and knee surgery. Over the past two decades, the hospital has continued to grow with four theatres, and now over 5,000 private and NHS patients every year. The team specialises in hip and knee replacements, weight-loss surgery, hernia treatments and cataract surgery. Private patients can be self-referred to Wellsoon private healthcare available at the hospital. NHS patients can ask their GP for a referral to Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough.

Read Mark’s full patient story:

“I was honoured to be the 40,000th joint replacement patient - the operation has given me my life back.”

When 67-year-old Mark Somerset from Dronfield Woodhouse was told he would be the 40,000th patient to receive a joint replacement at Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough, he couldn’t quite believe it.

After struggling with hip pain for more than a year, he says his surgery has “given him his life back” – and he’s already back to walking comfortably and planning his next holiday. Mark says:

“I was really surprised when the team told me I was the 40,000th patient - I had no idea! They presented me with a lovely hamper before I went home, which was such a kind gesture. It made me feel really proud to be part of something special. The surgery has made a huge difference and I can’t thank the team enough – it was obvious to me that they were very experienced!”

“I’d been having hip pain on and off for about 18 months. At first, I tried various things through my GP to ease it, but nothing really worked. Eventually, I was referred to the musculoskeletal service, and from there to Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough. Once that happened, everything moved very quickly. I was seen and had my operation within three months, which was a huge relief.

“The pain had started to interfere with my everyday life. I work for myself, visiting companies to assess their drivers, and I was struggling to get in and out of HGV cabs. It was also affecting our holidays because my wife and I love sightseeing and walking, but I couldn’t keep up anymore. I realised it was time to do something about it.

“From the moment I arrived at the hospital, the staff were fantastic. Everyone was friendly, professional and reassuring. Mr Toth, my surgeon, was excellent, and the nurses and physiotherapy team were brilliant too. I was due to go home the same day, but because of another health condition, Mr Toth kept me overnight for extra antibiotics. It was all handled really well. The food was great too, definitely not your typical hospital food! I felt really cared for as an individual and not just the 40,000th joint replacement!”

“Now, just a few weeks later, I’m walking for 30 minutes a day, keeping up with my physio, and feeling stronger all the time. The difference is incredible. It’s so nice to be pain-free again, and I’m really looking forward to enjoying walks with my wife and our dog – and to a pain-free Christmas and New Year together.

“I can’t thank Mr Toth and the whole team enough. Everything about Barlborough Hospital, has been first class - from the care and kindness of the Practice Plus Group staff to the efficiency of the whole process. I’d recommend them to anyone.”