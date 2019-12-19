Fears of festive rise in flu and norovirus cases in Derbyshire

Thousands of Derbyshire people could have their Christmas ruined by flu or norovirus, experts have warned.

East Midlands health chiefs say they are seeing a “sharp increase in norovirus outbreaks across the region” – and are also predicting a rise in flu cases.

People are urged to get their flu vaccination amid fears of a rise in cases this Christmas. Luanne Boiko is pictured receiving her influenza vaccination from nurse practitioner Leslie Suarez.

A Public Health England (PHE) East Midlands spokeswoman said: “The flu season has started earlier this year and, although that in itself does not mean we will have more cases, we can all do our bit to prevent it spreading.

“The latest PHE data shows GP consultations for flu-like Illness have risen by 24 per cent from December 1 to 8.

“We have also seen more cases of norovirus, the winter vomiting bug, than this time last year.”

Now health chiefs are urging anyone who has not yet had their flu vaccine to get immunised.

Councillor Carol Hart, Derbyshire County Council health and communities cabinet member, said: “Flu can be unpleasant even for healthy people, but can prove very dangerous for older and vulnerable people.

“Vaccination is the most effective way to reduce the spread and protect against flu and we would encourage anyone from an at risk or eligible group to speak to their pharmacy, GP provider or school immunisation team about getting the vaccine.”

Free NHS flu vaccines are available for people who are: aged 65 or over; pregnant; living with certain medical conditions; in care homes; or caring for an elderly or disabled person whose welfare may be at risk if they fall ill.

Dr Vanessa MacGregor, PHE East Midlands consultant in health protection, said: “If you do have flu-like symptoms and need urgent medical advice, contact NHS 111 in the first instance. You will be given advice based on your symptoms and circumstances. This way you get the help you need and do not put vulnerable people in hospitals and GP surgeries at risk.

"After vaccination, good hand hygiene is the next most effective step to ward off viral illnesses like flu and the only protection against norovirus.

“By using tissues to catch the bugs when you cough or sneeze, washing hands often with warm water and soap and binning used tissues as quickly as possible, we can keep infections at arm’s length."