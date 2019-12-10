Diane and Simon are slimming stars

Two members of Shirebrook Slimming World Club are celebrating after shedding more than 19 stone between them.

Diane Hinch has lost a life-changing 10st 12lb to win Slimming World’s ‘Club 50’ Award – which has been special-created this year to celebrate the company’s 50th birthday – and is awarded to those members who have lost an incredible 50 per cent of their starting weight.

Diane Hinch lost half her body weight.

And Simon Thompson is also feeling like a new man after losing 8st 4lb.

Diane, who’s gone from weighing more than 20 stone to just ten stone, said: “I’ve been overweight for 30 years of my life.

“I’m so proud and happy to win this award, especially in such a monumental year for Slimming World .

“For me though it’s the change on the inside that’s been the greatest – I’m happier, healthier and much more confident now.”

Gemma Dring, who runs the Shirebrook group, added: “The changes we’ve seen in Diane are incredible.

“I hope her success will inspire other people who’d like to lose weight by forming new lifestyle habits and as a result, become happier and healthier to come and join us.

Meanwhile, Simon, who weighed more than 21 stone when he first joined the club, is also feeling the health benefits of losing weight.

He said: “When I started slimming just 42 weeks ago and it has definitely helped my health.

“I have type one diabetes so obviously it has aided in bringing my blood sugars down and has significantly dropped my insulin levels as well which is a big thing for me to be able to do as I can't really exercise like many people can as I use a wheelchair.

“I also joined so that my mum and dad had an easier time moving me.

“It was easy for me to start as my mum was already a Slimming World member.

“However, I couldn't have done this without my mum, people in group and my amazing consultant.”