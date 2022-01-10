Rebecca Wilkinson's amazing transformation

Derbyshire woman's amazing transformation in pictures - shedding 16 stone after visit to psychic

These photos show the amazing transformation a Derbyshire woman has undergone after a trip to a psychic led to her losing a staggering 16 stone.

By Phil Bramley
Monday, 10th January 2022, 12:54 pm
Updated Monday, 10th January 2022, 1:18 pm

Rebecca Wilkinson, 30, flew to Turkey to have her stomach removed before losing over 16-and-a-half stone after the psychic predicted she would die without drastic action.

At her biggest, Rebecca was tipping the scales at 28st 12lbs and was struggling to squeeze into a size 28-30.

Read the full story of her transformation here

1. BEFORE

Rebecca Wilkinson before she went on a drastic weight loss regime.

Photo: Rebecca Wilkinson / SWNS

2. BEFORE

At her biggest, Rebecca was tipping the scales at 28st 12lbs

Photo: Rebecca Wilkinson / SWNS

3. BEFORE

Rebeccae was struggling to squeeze into a size 28-30.

Photo: Rebecca Wilkinson / SWNS

4. BEFORE

Rebecca, 30, started piling on the pounds in her teens and saw her weight rocket after falling pregnant with her child at 18 - piling on nearly 10 stone in just under two years.

Photo: Rebecca Wilkinson / SWNS

