Derbyshire woman whose dad took his own life organises mental health and wellbeing event

A Derbyshire woman whose father took his own life is organising a mental health and wellbeing event.

Tricia Black is working alongside Louise Hall, of the adult social care and health team at Derbyshire County Council, to organise the important event, which will be held at Dronfield Hall Barn on High Street, Dronfield, between 10am and 3pm on August 21.

Tricia Black with with the suicide prevention leaflet she produced earlier this year.

Members of the public will be able to come along to the event and pick up leaflets or talk to a friendly face from oganisations such as the Samaritans, MenTalk, Arts and Minds, Andy’s Man Club, Live Life Better Derbyshire and Derwent Rural Counselling Service.

Tricia's father Terence Neal, 77, of Cheetham Avenue, Unstone, sadly took his own life at Dronfield railway station on April 4 last year.

Tricia, who lives in Dronfield, said: "I feel that it is important to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health and illness.

The late Terence Neal. Picture kindly submitted by his family.

"It is important that a community is knowledgeable – the more you know, the more power you have.

"This power can cause a positive effect in our community.

"Public knowledge is important in accessing community resources.

"I would like people to be confident and empowered to seek help."

She added: "I would like to develop public awareness of mental health.

"Awareness is key for understanding what mental health is and how families and individuals can receive the help they need.

"Awareness can also create new improvements in mental health.

"As there is more demand from the public, it can produce a flow of attention.

"This attention can result in great changes for mental health policy, research and funding."

Earlier this year, Tricia produced a leaflet designed to help people who have suicidal thoughts.

She described her father as a‘lovely, big-hearted man’ who never made any mention of harming himself to anyone.

