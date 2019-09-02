Derbyshire care home death case delayed after judge falls ill

A court hearing to determine what sentence Derbyshire County Council will receive over the death of an elderly woman at a care home has been adjourned, after the judge was taken ill

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard today (September 2) how the council was represented in court for the sentencing hearing, but District Judge Jonathan Taaffe was reported ill, so the case has had to be adjourned.

The hearing concerns an incident involving an 80 year-old woman who fell at The Grange Care Home in Eckington, on March 25, 2016, according to the Care Quality Commission.

The CQC, who brought the prosecution, stated that the woman sustained injuries that later led to her death at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on April 16, 2016.

The council pleaded guilty to failing to provide safe care at a hearing in June and the case should have been dealt with on September 2.

In District Judge Taaffe’s absence District Judge Andrew Davison adjourned the case until November 18 at Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court.